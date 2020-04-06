To the editor:
Senior spring … a season in its own right! A season where our children make life long memories with their teammates, have their final dance at prom and walk across the graduation stage, being witnessed by their peers in celebration. A season where the closure of one of the biggest chapters in their lives occur!
COVID-19 has taken these traditional experiences and seemingly thrown them out the window into a world of uncertainty. We do not know what our schools will look like in weeks to come and our students are being robbed of some of the best times of their lives. We do not know how some of these events can happen or if they will. In these times of uncertainty there are little things we, as a community, can do to show our support to our St. Peter graduating class of 2020!
This is a campaign, of sorts, to rally our town together, once again, and show our seniors that they have not been lost and forgotten in the chaos.
The little things we can do to show our support:
1) Get out your box of Christmas lights and put them back up! If you have blue and white lights that is a bonus! Let’s show our students some St. Peter Saints PRIDE!
2) Use blue and white acrylic paint to write a message to our seniors on your windows! This could simply say, CLASS OF 2020 or WE LOVE OUR SENIORS! Whatever you think! Be creative!
3.) If you have a senior, are a family member of a senior, or just want to show your support, local businesses are making yard signs!
4.) Businesses can also paint messages on their windows or decorate the window front to reflect their love and support!
The St. Peter class of 2020 began their senior year with the tragic death of their beloved classmate, Landon Gran. The kids banned together and helped one another cope throughout the year. As a class, I believe they will be one of the most resilient and compassionate group of kids who have ever graduated from St. Peter High School and we, as a community, will be blessed because of them. As their high school career comes to an end, let’s show them how much we love, support and appreciate each and every one of them! We are all in this together! #2020strong
Emily Soderlund
St. Peter