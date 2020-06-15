For many Minnesotans, homelessness can happen without warning. According to Minnesota’s Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), two-thirds of people who are experiencing homelessness were homeless for the first time.
In St. Peter, the community recently saw first-hand how quickly circumstances can change. Shortly after a fire destroyed an apartment complex, Partners for Affordable Housing’s (PAH’s) Union Street Place was able to take in a family who was displaced.
Members of local Facebook groups filled with support of ways the community could support those who were affected by the situation. From clothes to furniture, to household items to money, it can take a great deal of resources to rebuild one’s life after losing permanent housing.
Securing affordable and sustainable housing continues to be the greatest challenge for many households. HMIS reported 12,238 households awaiting housing placements in the state. Many of PAH’s guests find themselves in the same predicament.
The recent pandemic is also affecting the financial stability of many households. While there is currently a state moratorium on evictions through July 13, PAH is anticipating an increase in families needing shelter once that ends.
Shelter rooms that were previously reserved for possible quarantine are now available to those needing emergency shelter. Mental health is another component for those experiencing homelessness. Having trained staff who can connect guests with resources is one of the many vital services offered by PAH.
“The biggest need I see is that we get a lot of people coming with trauma,” said Holland Petersen, Housing Advocate at Union Street Place. “And often they have other issues, which are impeding their ability to stay housed.”
Despite the many barriers, PAH continues to serve guests and clients with the help of the surrounding community. Thanks to generous donations from Trinity Lutheran Church – The Kitchen and to Mankato’s First Congregational United Church of Christ, guests have been able to shop for food. One St. Peter resident recently delivered a home-cooked meal for guests to enjoy. Minor renovations are also underway in the main kitchen to make it more efficient.
These acts of kindness go a long way and do not go unnoticed. If you would like to contribute to Union Street Place, please contact Kirsten Becker at 507-387-2115 ext. 4 or kirsten@partnersforhousing.org.