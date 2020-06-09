To the editor:
We have watched the murder of another black American. George Floyd should not be dead. My heart is heavy with condolences for George's family and friends, with disgust and anger toward the officers who killed him, and with frustration and outrage that this keeps happening.
I extend sympathy to the businesses vandalized, looted, and damaged. Witnessing destruction is difficult, and I imagine the road to recovery will be challenging. However, people executed without trial is unacceptable. People murdered in their own homes or on a neighborhood jog is unacceptable. Life extinguished without remorse is unacceptable. Property can be restored; lost lives cannot.
The issue is not partisan. Saint Peter must stand up to systemic racism, discrimination, and violence against fellow human beings. Watching police mishandle, escalate, maim, and attack peaceful protesters, innocent bystanders, and reporters is horrifying. Let us reject militarized law enforcement. Let us demand penalties when police commit murder, use excessive force, falsify reports, and turn off body cameras. Let us seek justice. We need to leave the status quo behind and let justice rise.
Fellow citizens of Saint Peter, what will we do to hold police people accountable for violence against black and brown Americans? What will we do to learn about systemic racism and how we can be a part of the change toward a better world? We can call our legislators, write letters, peacefully protest, join the newly formed Mankato chapter of the NAACP, vote for new leaders who pledge real change and have a track record to back it up, listen to black and brown people as they express their needs – the list goes on. As a privileged white woman, I am resolved to listen and learn, to educate myself about systemic racism, and to do my part to change it.
Black lives matter. Black lives are worthy of respect, peace, dignity, equity, and justice. Let us come together as a community and end the senseless killing.
Emily Bruflat
St. Peter