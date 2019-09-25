<&firstgraph>It is no secret that farming is a hazardous occupation.
<&firstgraph>Working with heavy machinery, around unpredictable livestock, or in confined spaces on a daily basis, places farmers in situations where accidents and injuries can occur. With harvest season just around the corner, activity in the field and on the farmsite is going to increase dramatically, especially in grain bins and around grain handling systems.
<&firstgraph>Whether farmers are emptying bins to haul grain to the elevator, or consolidating space in anticipation of the new crop, it is important to recognize and prevent potential risks. Having a heightened awareness of their surroundings is essential, not only for these farm operators, but for their employees and family members as well, and following a few simple steps can reduce the likelihood of potential injury or death on the farm.
<&firstgraph>The following are a list of key ideas that producers should consider when working in and around grain handling systems.
<&firstgraph>1. Never work alone. Always maintain communication and lines of sight with coworkers should an emergency situation occur.
<&firstgraph>2. Use safety equipment. Wearing safety equipment, such as a body harness and dust mask/respirator while inside bins can protect you from air quality hazards or aid in rescue during an entrapment situation.
<&firstgraph>3. Grain bins should be off limits to children and unauthorized personnel. Only those who have completed safety training and rescue procedures should be allowed to work in the area. Producers should consider posting signs that convey restricted entry and potential dangers.
<&firstgraph>4. Properly manage and maintain stored grain. Spoiled grain is one of the main reasons why people enter bins, and addressing storage problems can reduce the necessity to place themselves in dangerous situations. Fill bins with grain at the recommended temperature and moisture. Check aeration equipment, roofing and sidewalls for leaks or other structural flaws before filling.
<&firstgraph>5. Disable the power source. Using a tagout/lockout procedure to ensure no one enters the bins when equipment is running or accidentally engaged while occupied.
<&firstgraph>6. Break up crusted grain with pole or other implement. Walking inside bins should be considered as a last resort and always done under supervision and with safety equipment.
<&firstgraph>Every year in the United States, about 30 people lose their lives due to asphyxiation and entrapment in grain bins, with more than 50% of documented entrapment incidents being fatal. Many, if not most non-fatal incidents go unreported, so the true number of accidents is difficult to quantify and potentially much larger.
<&firstgraph>While there are a number of different circumstances that can lead to unsafe grain conditions, there are a few signs we can look out for and safeguards we can take. An understanding of the potential dangers, and the steps we can take to avoid them is the key a safe working environment and help us protect something infinitely more valuable than what’s inside the bin: our health.