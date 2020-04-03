To the editor:
We need your help in slowing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). All medical experts agree that the spread of COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm the Minnesota health care system by early May to June. As of today, April 3, there are three confirmed cases in Nicollet County. However, health officials say they believe the virus is circulating in communities across the state and all counties should be presumed to have instances of community transmission.
The most powerful tool we have to battle COVID-19 is practicing social distancing and adhering to the Stay at Home order. Please self-quarantine if you have any COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) or have been exposed to the virus in any way. For everyone else, distance yourself from others in the following ways:
• Avoid public places; only go out to get essentials.
• Avoid public gatherings.
• Stay 6 feet from anyone with whom you do not live.
Additionally, always take the same precautions recommended for avoiding colds and flu including washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water, staying home when you are sick, and cover your cough.
If you need assistance finding food, paying housing bills or other essential services, dial 2-1-1, 651-291-0211 or 1-800-543-7709 or Text ‘MNCOVID’ to 898211 and a Certified Community Resource Specialist from the United Way will help to locate available resources in your area. If you are living alone and wish to make telephone contact with a Nicollet County staff member, please call 507-934-8550.
We encourage you to go to the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website for the most accurate information about the disease (https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus). Locally, you can follow Nicollet County’s Health and Human Services Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NicolletCountyMN) for recent updates and information.
For information on what to do if you develop symptoms of COVID-19, please visit your local health care provider’s website. Thank you for your sacrifices and for keeping the residents of Nicollet County safe.
Sincerely,
Nicollet County Health and Human Services--Public Health Emergency Preparedness Team
Bree Allen, Health Promotion and Prevention Supervisor
Jesse Harmon, Brown-Nicollet Environmental Health Director
Jody Fischenich, Public Health Nurse and Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator
Dallas Starke, Public Health Nurse
Jennifer Seeley, Public Health Nurse
Leah Cameron, Administrative Support Specialist
Cassandra Sassenberg, Health and Human Services Director
Justin Block, Nicollet County Emergency Management Director
Dave Lange, Nicollet County Sheriff
Ross Gullickson, North Mankato Police Chief
Matt Peters, St. Peter Police Chief
Michelle Zehnder Fischer, Nicollet County Attorney