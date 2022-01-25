My wife has been reading the book, The Elephant in Belfast. It reminded me that there is also an elephant in St. Peter.
Actually, it is a statue of a scaled down elephant in Greenhill Cemetery. It is standing by the graves of George and Vates Engesser. Its trunk is thrust upward and it appears to be bellowing; like it’s guarding the graves. Now, what is the connection between this elephant and the deceased Engessers’?
George Engesser, although born into the local beer brewing family, did not want anything to do with the suds. Rather, he wanted to be in show business. He learned how to play the piano and when a vaudeville act was playing in town and the piano player fell ill, he had a chance to fill in. From then on, he was hooked. He later put together a musical comedy act called, “The Two Oles”, and took it on the road. On a trip out West, he met and eventually married Vates Swanson in 1912. She was also a performer doing an impression of a “windup doll” in circus acts. Both yearned to have their own circus. They begged and borrowed the money, and eventually, the Engesser Circus was born. It was a success.
By 1925, they had a fleet of 35 trucks, four troupes of performers playing seven nights a week around the country. They had an entourage of circus animals including lions, tigers, bears, horses, and, Oh yes, Ruth, the elephant. According to the historian Curt Brown, before the Depression hit in 1928, they were the second largest motorized circus in the United States.
They played in small towns in rural areas where the large circuses did not go. They attracted people from farms and little bergs, like where George grew up. The local boy who did not want to make beer, made it big in the circus world. And, it turns out, the entertainment bug ran in the family. Gee Gee a daughter was a famous performer and was inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame in 2008 as an equestrian, animal trainer and producer of animal theatrical shows.
Then, the Depression hit. George and Vates spent all their money trying to keep the circus alive. They continued to pay performers, animal handlers, the clean-up crew; all of them. However, try as hard as they might, the Big Top came down in 1934. Their circus became a thing of the past. Now, the small town boy, his wife and Ruth headed back to St. Peter.
The story goes that without a penny to his name George tried to make a trade with the local Ford dealer; a car, for Ruth. I cannot verify that the deal went through. Maybe it did, because St. Peter got a small statue of an elephant. It would have been equally fitting to have had a statue of a “windup doll” right beside Ruth.