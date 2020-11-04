Democracy … you know this is one of the few places in the world where almost all the people plan for and can participate in determining their own leadership. Most of the time we think about this on the level of countries and national boundaries, but it also happens at our local level too. The people that do much of the work are our election judges.
The judges are our friends and neighbors. Maybe you work with them, or share a pew with them at your place of worship. We see them at the ball game and the grocery store. They are us. When see them at the polls they make the judge thing look pretty easy. Maybe they hand you a ballot or help you register to vote, or even maybe ensure you are in the correct voting place. Or this year, maybe they even handed you a sanitized pen, but their job is oh so much more than that.
The average election judge must go through a number of hours of training and many have been doing this most important job for many years. They must know the rules. They must know the application of the rules. At times they must educate and deal with people who are struggling to get registered or get their vote cast. They need to know the process and how it all fits together. They are people who identify red, blue, green purple or any other color. They are really the protectors of our right to vote. The protectors of what I would argue is the most important part of the democratic process. They are the stewards of democracy.
If you appreciate your right to vote, if you appreciate that your vote counts and was counted, take a few moments to thank one of those election judges. How many other places in the world run elections so well? It makes me wonder …