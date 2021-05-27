Remember the Gene Autry old cowboy tune, “Give me land, lotsa land neath the starry sky above …” Well, it also could be the theme song for the St. Peter Land Company, whose goal was to “buy land, lotsa land” for the new Minnesota State capital.
Turns out, two prominent members of this real estate group were none other than Willis Gorman, Minnesota Territory’s second governor, and Henry Swift, the third Governor.
Willis Gorman
Gorman was born in Kentucky … What? Now, hold on. Born in Kentucky? I always heard that St. Peter was the home of five governors and Mr. Gorman was one of them? Turns out that although he did not have a home in town, he did have substantial business interests here.
He was a lawyer by trade first practicing in Indiana. He apparently was successful and moved to the Minnesota Territory, which was booming in frontier business and land speculation. He wanted to capitalize on it. No pun intended, but Willis as governor led the fight to move the capital from St. Paul to St. Peter. According to Bob Wettergren in his book “A Little Bit of Heaven in St. Peter,” the Gorman office building was located at 429 S. Minnesota Ave. The building was later demolished and the Carnegie Public Library put up in its place.
Needless to say, St. Peter did not become the state capital, but, to Gorman’s credit, the land speculation that it spurred helped develop the town. Gorman Park pays tribute to him. Here you can have a picnic, watch or play a softball game, or walk its paths. Of course, its highlight for most little kids is the Treemendous Playground. Maybe, seeing all the kids there would give Mr. Gorman a bit of satisfaction, even though St. Peter missed out on the capital.
Henry Swift
Henry Swift had a short term as governor, only from 1863 to 1864. He completed Alexander Ramsey’s term. Swift was not born in St. Peter either, but unlike Gov. Gorman, he later made it his home.
Like Gorman, he was a member of the St. Peter Land Company. This tells you something about the magnitude of the “capital debate” in our new state. If the capital was moved to St. Peter, many people would make a killing financially. So sure that St. Peter would be the capital, Swift built a large two-story house on the corner of Minnesota and College avenues, which still stands. It sits across from the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial.
Years later, after losing his bid for the Senate, Swift said, “I shall be 10 times happier with my family in St. Peter than as a senator in Washington, D.C.”
This happiness, like his governorship, did not last long, as he died of typhoid fever at age 45. Swift County and Swift Street honor his life.