College volleyball
Mara Quam is a defensive specialist and libero for the Minnesota State University, Mankato Mavericks volleyball team.
The 5-foot, 7-inch junior led the Mavericks with 16 digs in an exhibition match with South Dakota. Their season will open on Sept. 6 when they play at Barry University in Miami, Florida.
Megan Flom is listed as a junior middle blocker for the 2019 Winona State Warriors volleyball team which will open its season playing at the Illinois Springfield Capital Classic on Sept. 6.
Last season Flom led the Warriors in kills with 266 and ranked third with 68 blocks.
At the end of the 2018 season she earned NSIC All-Academic honors.
UW River Falls has two players on the volleyball roster with local connections. K-W graduate Corynne Dahl is a 5 foot 8 inch sophomore middle blocker for the Falcons. Hailey Huseth is a junior setter.
River Falls opens their 2019 season at the Ground Round Sugar Loaf Classic played at Saint Mary’s University in Winona on Aug. 30 and 31.
College football
Ted Androli and Calvin Steberg are members of the UW River Falls football team. Androli is listed as a 6 foot 1 inch junior linebacker and Steberg is a 5-foot, 11-inch junior defensive back. Both Androli and Steberg were listed on the 2017-2018 WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.
The 2019 Falcon season begins on Sept. 7 when they travel to play the University of Minnesota Morris.
Jack Beulke is listed as a redshirt freshman punter/kicker on the Upper Iowa Peacock football team. Last season as a redshirt Beulke was able to work on his punting and kicking form.
The Peacocks open their season in Sioux Falls against Augustana University on Sept. 7.
Scott Van Epps coaches the offensive linemen for the Carleton College Knights football team. This will be his second season in that position.
Dog show
Thursday afternoon 14 owners proudly paraded their dogs around the courtyard of Kenyon Senior Living in the ninth annual Fun Dog Show. Residents laughed and smiled at the antics of the dogs which ranged from small Pomeranians and Shih Tzus to a Great Dane. Other dogs in the show were an Australian Shepherd, a young German Shepherd and Golden Retriever and a corgi. The English Sheep dog was very well received by the residents. Marley, the therapy dog who visits the residents regularly, was also part of the show.
K-W Hall of Fame Nominee-Dan Quam
On Saturday, Sept 28, Dan Quam will be part of the 2019 K-W Hall of Fame class being inducted that evening.
Dan Quam is considered by many as the hardest hitting, fastest running back in Kenyon and K-W football history. A three year football letter winner, Quam was known for his ability to hit hard on both offense and as a linebacker on defense.
As a junior against Lake City he ran 75 yards for a touchdown in the first minute of play followed by 55 yard run for a score as the Vikings rolled over the Tigers 64-13. Quam became known for scoring on long runs as be broke loose for touchdown runs of 57 and 34 yards against Zumbrota.
In his season wrap-up of the 1967 football season, Frank Callister wrote, “Next year’s team will be hit hard by graduation, but returning will be the sensational Danny Quam at running back.”
As a 179 pound senior, Quam and the Vikings opened the season versus West Concord. Against the Cardinals he had runs of 55, 70 and 22 yards for touchdowns. After the Vikings played Kasson-Mantorville in second game of the season Quam had a total of 419 yards rushing in two games.
Later that year Kenyon traveled to Zumbrota to play the Tigers in their homecoming game. With a crowd projected at 1,000 people Quam scored on runs of 44 and 37 yards as the Vikings defeated the previously unbeaten Tigers.
The 1968 Kenyon football team was undefeated and won the HVL Conference Championship. Quam was the leading rusher with 1,367 yards on 152 attempts. This was accomplished in spite of being taken out of games early as the Vikings built big leads over their opponents.
Remembered for his offensive skills, Quam was also a defensive star at linebacker.
Following the 1968 football season Quam was named to the All-Conference offensive and defensive teams.
In addition, he was named to the Minneapolis Tribune 1968 All-State football team. Not at running back or linebacker, but as the defensive safety. Being recognized at safety was a testament to Quam’s athletic skill.
As a senior Quam also wrestled at 165 pounds and ran the dashes and low hurdles in track.
Following high school he continued his football career at Concordia College, Moorhead, MN until a leg injury ended his playing days.
In the Kenyon-Wanamingo communities Quam has coached Saturday morning basketball and North Stars basketball. He continues to be a visible presence at K-W athletic events.
For those interested, tickets for the Hall of Fame dinner and evening may be ordered/purchased through Sept. 16 by contacting Marliss Derscheid at the K-W High School office in Kenyon or Tricia Bauer at the K-W District office in Wanamingo. Randy Hockinson, 507-789-7022, or Steve Alger, 507-213-3245, may also be contacted concerning tickets.