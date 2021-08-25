Do you have an active interest in gardening? Do you have a desire to share your gardening interest with others? Are you willing to learn more about gardening and other horticultural topics? Are you able to communicate with groups of people? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you have the qualities we look for in the Extension Master Gardener program.
In 2020, 2,558 certified Extension Master Gardeners volunteered across the state of Minnesota contributing over 69,789 volunteer hours and reached over 49,414 Minnesota residents. These volunteers are extremely dedicated and put in time and effort towards continuing education. Because of the work of Master Gardeners, more people are growing food locally, planting pollinator-friendly gardens, and creating resilient landscapes that help them manage stormwater runoff. If you believe that you have the skills and passion it takes to be an Extension Master Gardener, applications are open now!
The process of becoming an Extension Master Gardener begins with a Core Course which can be taken online or in person. The core course takes approximately 50 hours to complete and cost $320. Financial assistance is available on a case by case basis. You can talk to your local program coordinator if this is a barrier to your ability to join the program. We are happy to work with you to find a solution that works for all of us.
Extension Master Gardeners work hard to give back to their communities each year. As a first year Extension Master Gardener you will put in 50 hours of volunteer time. Each year after that the required amount is just 25 hours. Many volunteers far exceed this number, because they are excited and passionate about the program. Your local program coordinator and fellow volunteers will help you discover volunteer opportunities in your county. These opportunities may be tailored to your specific areas of interest.
Now more than ever before Master Gardeners are connecting with people to share University research-based knowledge on priorities that are important to Minnesota residents: horticulture skills, plant biodiversity, pollinators, clean water, local food, climate change and nearby nature.
If you are interested in becoming an Extension master gardener or learning more about the program, contact your local Extension educator. The applications are now available, and we look forward to welcoming new volunteers in 2022! All applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 1, 2021.