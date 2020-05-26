Creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea) is consistently a troublesome weed, though some homeowners have come to tolerate it because it attracts and provides food for pollinators (one of its few redeeming qualities).
Also called ground ivy, Creeping Charlie is part of the Mint family and like other mint species, it spreads on top of the soil via stolons or surface roots. Creeping Charlie has the ability to regrow from very small pieces of vegetation left behind in the soil after removal, making management and eradication all the more difficult.
Creeping Charlie is a very adaptable plant and grows well in moist soils, in part shade as well as full shade sites. It will often be found where lawn grass is thin and not very robust, for example compacted soils, shady locations, or otherwise weedy sites. With this in mind, a multifaceted approach is needed for the most effective control of Creeping Charlie, including treating with an appropriate product, promoting a healthy lawn, utilizing shade tolerant grasses, and choosing alternative ground covers in areas not suitable for growing lawn grasses.
Best cultural practices are recommended to encourage healthy growth and vigor of lawn grasses. Proper selection of grass varieties for the site, balanced fertilization and timely watering intervals that encourage deeply rooted plants are important to a healthy lawn that can out-compete weeds.
As the amount of shade increases, it becomes less and less favorable for sustaining typical lawn grasses and more favorable for weeds like Creeping Charlie. Pruning to increase sunlight and aeration may be options for improving growing conditions; however, if the area is too shady, consider planting other ground covers or a shade garden of perennial flowers.
One management technique for Creeping Charlie is the application of herbicides. As always, read and follow all instructions and guidelines on the label of any product, synthetic or organic, including proper clean up and storage. Note that herbicides are only effective in managing weeds if applied properly. The herbicide label is the law and misuse constitutes illegal application.
Autumn is the best time of year for systemic herbicide applications when Creeping Charlie is actively taking up nutrients from the soil to sustain the plant through the winter. Spring is another time period when the plant is actively growing and most vulnerable to herbicide applications.
Some considerations for choosing an herbicide:
• If you have a large area of Creeping Charlie or if your lawn is more than 50% undesirable weeds, you may want to consider killing off the entire area with a nonselective herbicide and re-seeding.
• If you want to treat small areas where creeping charlie is growing in lawn grasses, you can use a selective herbicide like 2,4-D, dicamba or triclopyr, or combinations of these products. Triclopyr will be the most effective option for Creeping Charlie. Note these products do not kill lawn grasses if applied properly.
• Chelated iron is an effective treatment for Creeping Charlie as it burns foliage and its stolons. Lawns will also turn a deep green due to the absorption of iron. Because of this, chelated iron should not be used for spot treatments as it will result in deep green spots throughout the lawn. Note that chelated iron can be expensive, and may stain equipment, sidewalks, driveways, etc.
Going forward, regular and well-timed cultural lawn care practices will help keep weeds like creeping charlie managed and turfgrass healthy. For more on healthy lawns: www.extension.umn.edu/garden/yard-garden.