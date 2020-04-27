To the editor:
Leadership. That is the word that comes to my mind every time I hear Gov. Tim Walz address Minnesota. I am in awe of him and his administration. I want to personally thank Gov. Walz, Commissioner Malcolm, and Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota director of infectious diseases and epidemiology, and all the Minnesota Public Health divisions that are working so hard to shepherd us through this situation.
The Public Health leaders in Minnesota have been planning for just such an event for years. We are as prepared as we are because we have strong leaders who have been forward thinkers.
Thank you, also, to all health care workers in the area that continue to go to work in this environment. You are heroes and we want you to stay safe!
Thank you to our regional Health Care Coalition. To Leaders Eric Weller and Lavidia Gingrich. To our regional epidemiologists. To the hospitals, clinics, Emergency Management personnel, pharmacies, law enforcement, etc. who have met together many times a year to work toward building a cohesive team. To all local county Public Health directors, Environmental Health staff, supervisors and staff in the region who are working in the background to make sure we are all informed from a science base.
I have had the privilege of working side by side with these individuals, and I know our region has the knowledge, planning and connections to lead, inform and respond to this event and others.
Thank you to all the people who are taking social distancing seriously. As so many have said, together we will get through this.
Mary Hildebrandt
St. Peter
Mary Hildebrandt is the former Nicollet Count Public Health director. This is not an official Nicollet County letter or opinion and does not reflect the opinions or viewpoints of the Nicollet County administration.