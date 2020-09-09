Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY. * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST, CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA, AS WELL AS WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM CDT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&