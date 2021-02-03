Many may know that the City Council has a set of values that they use as they look at and make decisions as a part of their work for you. These values are a way for them to sort priorities and articulate to others what they see as being important to our community. Those values look like this:
St. Peter sees Vital Importance as striving to be…
• a community that treats all people like neighbors
• proactive in housing solutions
• committed to providing quality health care
• supportive of a thriving and sustainable business community
• acting on the changes in our demographics
• promoting an aesthetically distinctive community
• always improving on environmental sustainability
• a community that prioritizes available early childhood care, educational opportunities, and exceptional schools
This list is something they review four times per year and from time to time it has changed, maybe they word smith it or add or delete or modify, but I think it is done with a caring heart for the community. In some ways it is a policy statement; in some ways it is a declaration. In other ways those statements are aspiration.
Like all things we do the list is not perfect nor does it meet everyone’s standards of what should be said or how it should be written. It does, however, represent some of the Council’s best thoughts and hopes for a great community by attempting to address what so many of us look for - that place where we feel safe and where the people that live here with us treat us with respect and in a caring way. It talks about our health, the health or our environment and maybe shows some pride in that our community is distinctive and in many ways, we truly are like no other.
Those statements talk about how we should treat each other - like neighbors - and that as we change, so should how we look at each other and what we do. I bet if you asked councilors they would tell you that they really do believe these eight bulleted points are some of their highest hopes for their work and our community. I think councilors may also say they hope you can join them in striving to make the ideas expressed in this list a part of what you do as you live, work, and play in Saint Peter.