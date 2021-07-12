Hello from the St. Peter High School Activities Office!
As we are all taking our collective sigh of relief from the roller coaster that was the 2020-21 school year, I wanted to take a moment and introduce myself. I am Shea Roehrkasse, and I am thrilled to begin my new venture as the activities director for St. Peter Public Schools.
I began working for St. Peter Schools back in 2009 as a paraprofessional and study hall supervisor, while in school finishing my teaching degree. My teaching career started at United South Central before coming back here in 2014. I have been teaching middle school and high school physical and health education since 2014. I have also been an assistant coach for football and baseball, as well as the head boys hockey coach.
My wife, Dani, also teaches in the district in the science department at the high school. We have loved growing our family here in St. Peter and feel so fortunate to be in a community that has shown us so much love and support over the years.
Now, a quick update on happenings within our department.
Summer programs at the high school are in full swing. As I have been transitioning into this role and working at the high school, it has been wonderful to see and hear students around the building. Their excitement and energy are contagious.
On any given day, you could come by and see a variety of activities. Our tennis courts are in use, parking lots are full of marching bandmates, and our gyms are in use with different camps. The weight room is being used by our strength and conditioning program, and our fields are being used for practices. It is great seeing facilities full and our students engaged and doing activities that they love.
As we progress through summer, it is hard to believe that in just one month fall activities will start. As these exciting times sneak up on us, and summer winds down, I think it is important that we all take a step back and truly reflect on this past year. At this time last year, we weren’t sure we were even going to have any activities, and we had no idea what school was going to look like. Now we are getting ready to start everything on time, and I know we are all excited!
This is also a great time to remind ourselves what high school activities are really about. Our goal, as an activity department, is to help support students academically, mentally, and physically through the activities they love. Along the way, we strive to teach our students about more than just the activity they are in but to also help them learn important life lessons along the way.
As our stands begin to fill with fans again, it is also important to remember our focus, as fans, should be to support our athletes and coaches. Let us remember to be grateful that our students get the opportunity to participate in activities they love. As the saying goes, “Let players play, let the coaches coach, and let officials officiate”.
Fall activities begin on Aug. 16 with an informational meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school (middle school volleyball and football will begin Aug. 23). Registration for fall activities will open on July 19. Be sure your student's physical is up to date, and check out our activities webpage (can be found on the school website stpeterschools.org) for schedules and sport-specific information.
Lastly, I want to say thank you for the words of encouragement I have received. I can’t wait to get started and continue to push our activities in the direction those before me have worked so hard to aim for. I look forward to seeing Saints Nation at events to watch our amazing students play, act, sing, perform and demonstrate being a St. Peter Saint! Go Saints!