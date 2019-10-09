Somebody asked what the funniest costume has been in the annual St. Peter Halloween Fun Run.
Well, the Runaway Brides is certainly in the top five. The Magic Carpet Gal, Running Noses, Outhouse Guy, and Plankton from Spongebob came to mind as well.
This is subjective; others’ Top fives would surely differ.
If you don’t watch the fun run every year, then you should probably save the date: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. It would probably be good to avoid missing what you don’t know you have been missing. The costumes are hilarious.
Prizes go to the fastest runners, most of whom are sleek in every way, including their light-and-tight costume attire. Participants with the best costumes also win prizes. But, you know? Thinking about it, the top prize ought to go to the least aerodynamic participant. Last year that was either Pac Man or the Giant Inflatable Dinosaur. Or the Whoopie Cushion. Are you starting to see why it’s difficult to pick a favorite funniest?
Oh, the top five funniest should include last year’s Carl Frederickson get-up modeled after the movie “Up”. It was a young boy, who accessorized with a bouquet of helium balloons and an elderly person’s walker.
Oh, also, the top five funniest should include last year’s Italian Chef Family, in which a young boy was “Spaghetti” accessorizing with a table that had a red-and-white-checkered cloth.
This is starting to look more like a top 10 list.
The St. Peter Halloween Fun Run, now in its 16th year, does a lot. We already have registrations from St. Peter, Mankato, Kasota, Eagle Lake, Bloomington, North Mankato, Le Sueur, Red Wing, Marshall, Mapleton, Jordan, St. Clair, and Rolfe, Iowa. All said and done, about 35 communities will be represented. That helps us showcase St. Peter and rock the local economy.
We’ll bet you can’t find a fun run that gives more stuff, including prizes. For a $25 registration, you receive a long-sleeve cotton event shirt and cool swag like certificates for French fries, a mini-blizzard, and free game of bowling, on top of smoothies, coffee, hot chocolate, bananas, apples and bottled water at the event. It’s all possible because we have more than 30 sponsors, including Presenting Partners River’s Edge Hospital and Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic. The official organizers are the St. Peter Chamber and Pulse Fitness.
The fun run, which includes Lil Monster Dash races, starts and finishes at the high school. Register by googling St. Peter Halloween Fun Run.
Oh, no one has costumed yet as the Leaning Tower of Pisa or Pizza. Yet (hint hint).