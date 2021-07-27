To the editor:

It has come to my attention that there is an apparent division of the St. Peter City Council.

This is not the council I served on for twenty-eight years.

We have a council member that will not stand for the flag or the Pledge of Allegiance, and we have a council member who quotes Roberts Rules of Order but does not abide by them.

This is not how our community should be represented. Personal views should be considered, but members are elected to represent the people and what is best for the community.

The in-fighting and lack of respect is not the community I have lived in for the last fifty-plus years. This is a sad state of affairs.

Let's make this right. I ask this as a veteran and a citizen of St. Peter.

Jerry Pfeifer

St. Peter

