To the editor:
Warmest thanks to all who engaged with my campaign for City Council Ward One. I acknowledge that my campaign sounded geeky, futuristic, innovative, different, and maybe even elitist. Yet it still received the stamp of approval from 360 voters in Saint Peter.
Only a handful of people voted for Remo Alexandri simply because they knew Remo Alexandri personally. I did not seek endorsements from groups or individuals; instead, I participated in two candidate forums and answered two candidate questionnaires.
I made sure voters had access to my campaign message through door hangers, newspapers ads, in-person or phone conversations, and more extensively on my campaign Facebook page. I ran a campaign in full compliance with the rules governing elections.
I avoided partisan questions and stayed focused on Saint Peter issues. I kicked off my campaign by delivering a speech at the St. Peter Islamic Center.
One of my Facebook posts, proposing declaring Joe Rolette’s birthday a citywide holiday, was well received by our residents, thanks to the admins of "St. Peter, Minnesota, our Hometown" and "I love my town, St Peter Minnesota" Facebook groups allowing it to be circulated more widely. It would be a humorous take on history and allow us to attract tourists, media attention, and business, in addition to attracting remote workers to town to expand the tax base.
My campaign Facebook page is now renamed "Small City, Smart City - St. Peter," and will remain a platform for voters who believe in the Small City, Smart City vision.
Remo Alexandri
St. Peter
