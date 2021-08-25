The river was low, much like it has been this summer. It had to be at least 25 years ago when I and Thor Olmanson, a St. Peter native and a professional archeologist, went artifact hunting on exposed sandbars.
I was looking especially for old Engesser Beer bottles, but we were on the lookout for anything interesting. As I was walking ahead, I heard Thor say, “Bob, look at this”. I turned back and could not believe what he had found.
It was an old pipe bowl; just the top sticking up out of the sand. How could he see it? For years, I had been looking for evidence of the fur trade at Traverse des Sioux. And here, Thor found it.
Now understand, I’m not talking about a bowl from a peace pipe that Native Americans carved from pipestone, but a common clay smoking pipe. This had to be a rare find. Why? The obvious reason is that these pipe bowls were not big and, as I said, they were made of clay. How this particular bowl survived the torment of the river and ended up on a sandbar is a mystery. And where did it come from and who might have smoked from it?
Since the sandbar was near Traverse des Sioux, our assumption was that it came from there.
Clay pipes in early days could be bought or smoked on the premises of a tavern, store, or trading post, A book illustrating artifacts found at Colonial Williamsburg shows many different types of pipe bowls; some were plain white clay; others had intricate carved designs. They all, however, shared one thing in common; each had a stem a foot or more in length.
At some archeological sites, especially near taverns, broken pipe stems of 1 inch or so are the most numerous artifact uncovered. Many of these broken stems have been found here in the state park. Turns out, you could buy a pipeful of tobacco, then break off a little part of the stem before you smoked, so you had a “clean” stem as it were. The pipe would then go back on the shelf waiting for the next customer.
Now, let your mind wander. Who might’ve been this pipe bowl’s last smoker? Maybe it was a Native American who had just brought in some furs to trade for goods, including tobacco and a pipe, or maybe Henry Sibley, our first Governor, had a pipeful at his store at Traverse des Sioux and somehow it ended up in the river.
Whoever that smoker might’ve been, he or she was a living part of the fur trade here. Pretty neat, I’d say.
Finally, I'll note that Thor Olmanson passed away earlier this year after a losing battle with cancer. I think that pipe bowl should be put on display. It would be a remembrance of the archeological work that Thor did on behalf of the Native Americans in the state.