Soil test data from fields or gardens are only as accurate as the procedures followed when taking the sample. Therefore, proper collection of the soil sample is extremely important, whether you are a homeowner with a backyard garden, or a crop producer with thousands of acres of farmland.
Soil tests can be submitted to a private soil testing lab or through the University of Minnesota Soil Testing Laboratory. Many local county extension offices have the submission forms and soil testing bags available to the public free of charge. These informational and instructional forms can also be found on the U of M Soil Laboratory Website: soiltest.cfans.umn.edu or you can contact the
Soil Testing Laboratory directly at 612-625-3101 for further information about collecting and submitting samples.
Soil tests can provide a wealth of information, such as predictions of soil fertility, pH, and organic matter. Fertilizer recommendations are also made corresponding to the soil test data from each sample, with data on common soil nutrient benchmarks such as phosphorus (P), potassium (K), or various micronutrients. The most common fertilizer used for a farm and garden nutrient management program is nitrogen. Nitrogen (N) is generally not tested on soil tests due to nitrogen’s ever changing physical & chemical forms in the soil, so recommendations for nitrogen applications are based on plant species and by expected yield.
To take an accurate sample, start by dividing the field/garden/lawn into areas that have the same soil color and texture, cropping history, and fertilizer, lime or manure treatments. On farmland, use of soil survey maps that indicate soil types, slope and erosion phases because organic matter, nutrient levels and soil pH can vary following these map units. Sample the soil to a depth of 6-8 inches (plow layer) for cultivated crops, or 3 inches for pasture or sod fields.
For residential lawns & gardens, collect multiple core samples (generally 5-10 cores per sample) from different spots in the area you want to test. Dig 6” deep in gardens, 3” deep in established lawns, remembering to scrape off the grass or surface mulch or litter as that organic matter can interfere with soil tests results.
Once cores have been collected, combine and mix thoroughly in a clean container, and fill the sample box or bag to the fill line (approximately 1 pint). Remember to label each sample, with the minimum information being your name, sample ID and your phone number. Mail or drop off sample to the testing facility, with soil test results generally taking between 7-10 business days.
While different soil testing laboratories may offer different soil test options the procedures for conducting the actual tests tend to be similar. Visit the University of Minnesota Extension YouTube Channel to view two videos on soil sampling: www.youtube.com/user/umnsmallfarms.
Contact the Nicollet County Extension office for University of Minnesota Soil Lab testing forms and sample bags. The University of Minnesota is an equal opportunity educator and employer.