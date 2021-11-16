Over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has taken the spotlight in the healthcare arena. It’s important for all of us to remember that there are other medical emergencies that can have serious and lasting effects on individuals and families.
While stroke is the fifth leading cause of death, few people understand the urgency to act or know the signs of a stroke. By making yourself familiar with the stroke signs, you have the potential to limit the effects that a stroke may have on your family member, friends or loved ones. Remember the acronym BE FAST:
BE FAST Reminder of Stroke Signs
B - Balance
Is the person suddenly having trouble with balance or coordination?
E - Eyes
Is the person experiencing suddenly blurred or double vision or a sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes without pain?
F - Face Drooping
Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
A- Arm Weakness
Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S - Speech Difficulty
Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence like, “The sky is blue.” Is the sentence repeated correctly?
T - Time to call 911
If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately
Remember, the person may experience one or more of these symptoms. Emergency care is critical for proper treatment.
