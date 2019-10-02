I was recently at a celebratory dinner, and one of the attendees mentioned she likes the HOT SHEET and reads the “Makes Me Wonder” column.I said, “Thanks for reading. It's one of those ways we try to give people a sense of what’s going in the city.”
Thinking back to the discussion reminded me about the many ways we distribute information to residents. I often hear about transparency or the lack thereof with people saying to me, “I didn’t know that was happening.”
We are all so busy in our lives I can’t keep track of when my dog needs a rabies shot, let alone when I had my last tetanus shot. We live in a busy world and its getting busier each day. Our world is filled with information pushing in on us to the point we need apps to sort the information we are interested in. The din of information is so loud it’s often hard to determine the difference between transparency and invisibility brought on by the sheer amount of things we need to know.
We can’t make you know something and we try very hard not to be invisible, but there is no way to distribute information in a manner that ensures everyone will know all about the city. You have higher priorities for information you have to know, (your wife’s birthday, your boss’s phone number, your next dentist appointment) and that is as it should be. So while we may not exactly stick out over that din, we try in a number of ways to make it easier for residents to get information when you are ready for it.
The HOT SHEET is a great example. Other cities put out monthly newsletters, but we do it weekly; sent straight to your inbox if you request it. We put notices in utility bills and maintain a website with council packets and minutes (the same thing that councilors get).
We put information on Facebook, a video blog on YouTube and notices in the paper. The St. Peter Herald covers just about every City Council meeting and it is rare the front page doesn’t feature the city.
We are on local radio and the Chamber provides members with links to City Council packets in their weekly newsletter. We speak at Lions, Rotary, Silver Seniors and Chamber of Commerce functions. We respond to emails and phone calls. We broadcast council meetings on cable TV and YouTube, or you can attend in person. And still there are personal interactions where people ask questions whenever we are out and about.
So let me help you know more about the city. If you have ideas to more effectively distribute information, let us know. In the meantime here’s options to learn more … sign up for the Hot Sheet at barbaral@saintpetermn.gov; like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofSaintPeter; check out our website at www.saintpetermn.gov or subscribe to the Herald.
Will you try one of these easy and cheap opportunities to know more? It makes me wonder.