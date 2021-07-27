Editor's Note: The writers of this letter shared the signatures of 71 people, some from St. Peter and others from the area, who agreed with it.
To the editor:
Mayor and City Council members, I am here representing several citizens, not to make a request, but simply to voice a concern.
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
A number of citizens of Saint Peter have noticed that Councilor Bruflat chooses to remain seated and silent during the Pledge of Allegiance at your council meetings. Several of us have come here this evening to let you know of our disappointment in the decision of an elected member of our City Council to show such disrespect for our flag and what we believe it stands for.
While we all know there have been many court decisions that have upheld the right of any citizen to sit during the pledge, and we do not dispute that right, but point out that if it wasn't for what that flag stands for, we wouldn't have that right, or any other rights.
We don't believe that, by pledging allegiance to the flag, that you are renouncing your faith, or putting the flag ahead of your religion, but simply acknowledging that you support our country, the form of government that we have, a democracy, and that although our country is not perfect, we continue to try to correct the problems that we do have, by electing representatives who will make the changes that the majority of the citizens believe are necessary.
The pledge does not declare that we have attained liberty and justice for all, but is a pledge "to the Republic, for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." The pledge is to "the Republic" that "stands" for a nation that would have "liberty and justice for all." That is what our democratic government and nation of laws continues to work to achieve.
Our nation isn't perfect, but we continue to work on it in a democratic fashion, such as the work that you all do here every two weeks. Even though we don't expect Councilor Bruflat to change her mind on showing respect to our flag, we simply wanted her, and the rest of the City Council, to know that there are many citizens who have noticed that, as she has said, "she cannot recite words that she does not believe to be true" and are extremely disappointed that she believes the pledge of allegiance "are empty words" and that this country does not have, nor has it ever had "liberty and justice for all."
Robert Lambert, Chuck Zieman, Matt Peters, Mark Davis
St. Peter