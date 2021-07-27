To the editor:
"I, Emily Bruflat, do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and that of the state of Minnesota, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of councilmember in and for the city of Saint Peter, Minnesota, to which office I have been elected, to the best of my judgment and ability.”
This is the oath that I took when I was sworn into office. I took this oath on Jan. 13, 2020 and have upheld it throughout my tenure on the council. Serving in this elected role is one of the greatest honors of my life thus far, and I take it very seriously.
Some citizens of Saint Peter have expressed concerns that I do not participate in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance during our City Council business meetings. As I see it, the pledge has nothing to do with our city business. Furthermore, everyone has the option to dissent, as guaranteed by the First Amendment. I choose to remain silent and seated for the following reasons:
The original version of the pledge was written by a Christian socialist and Baptist minister named Francis Bellamy in 1892 to honor the 400th anniversary of the New World discovery by Christopher Columbus. While celebrating the genocide of indigenous peoples could be enough reason to not participate, Bellamy was also against immigration and held the ideals of a white supremacist. I encourage any reader to investigate the cumbersome history of the Pledge of Allegiance. I am uncomfortable saying a pledge of such significance with these racist origins.
If one is an active member of a faith group or other form of spirituality, as I am, one's primary allegiance is most typically to that faith and not to a human-made institution. Adding the words "under God" (1954) does not make it a God-oriented pledge. In my Christian faith, Jesus teaches that we cannot serve two masters and that we cannot serve both God and wealth (Matthew 6:24). In an age of perpetual toxic political divide, blind allegiance, and uninhibited pursuit of wealth and power, following the humble example of the servant Jesus is a confrontation to anyone driven by greed, power, and fear. I strive to follow Jesus’ example and pledge my allegiance only to his way of life. God comes before country in my faith.
The pledge declares that this republic is one "with liberty and justice for all." This has not been true at any point in America's history. Some have argued that the pledge reads as aspirational rather than factual, and while I acknowledge that it is a reasonable perspective, I do not agree with it. Many people in this country fight against the reality of liberty and justice for all. Mass incarceration, putting corporations above people, keeping the poor in poverty, enslaving people to medical debt and financial ruin – all of these are examples of how this country does not meet the standard of the pledge, and I think it would be dishonest for me to pledge an inaccuracy.
I show my respect to the flag in other ways. I do not wear it, use napkins or plates with the flag imprinted on it, decorate with flag-themed trinkets, superimpose images onto it, or modify its colors for political motives. All of these violate the U.S. Flag Code.
I do not believe the pledge is a meaningful expression of patriotism. To me, actions — not just words — are more meaningful in how I show my support for my country. I make an effort to be an educated voter rather than a blind party voting. I supported Dan Feehan last November and his platform to ensure that our U.S. veterans are given better support and care. I am considerate of my fellow neighbors — whether or not they think, act, or look like me — up to and including my position on the City Council.
Ultimately, it is my right as an American to decline to participate in what I believe is, at best, an outdated and problematic expression of patriotism, and my decision has no impact on my ability to serve this community. I cannot in good conscience recite words I do not believe to be true. Publicly and privately, locally and beyond, I will continue to stand for and work toward true liberty and justice for all Americans. I believe this is one of the most patriotic things one can do for one's country.
Emily Bruflat
St. Peter