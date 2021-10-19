Minnesotans want our frontline workers — nurses, assisted living staff, first responders, and more — to be recognized for the incredible work they’ve done to keep us safe during the pandemic. The work that the Minnesota Legislature has been doing in the Frontline Workers Pay Working Group is to fairly distribute $250 million that the Legislature set aside last year. We need to reach an agreement as soon as possible and get this money to these deserving Minnesotans.
Last summer, the Legislature set aside these funds (from the federal COVID-19 relief money sent to Minnesota) to pay frontline workers a bonus and show our appreciation. The decision on who qualifies to receive a bonus payment, and how much those checks would be, was tasked to a bipartisan panel of House and Senate members. That task has proven to be harder than anyone thought.
Two months ago, the bipartisan panel started meeting to create a plan. Republicans seek to keep the list of qualifying workers short with only first responders, correction officers, and those who work in hospitals, nursing homes, and hospice care. DFLers would like the list to be more inclusive by expanding it to people who worked in schools, grocery stores, retail, shelters, airports, transit, service employees, and more. There is still no agreement.
We must find a way to support our working families by coming to a resolution as soon as possible. These bonus payments need to be expedited to those who have sacrificed so much throughout this pandemic by keeping us safe and ensuring that our needs were being met.
One roadblock is the threat from certain Senate Republicans to fire MN Dept of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a special session. They should drop this threat. Governor Walz (the only one who can call a special session) has indicated he will not do so if there is no public Republican agreement not to fire Malcolm. So far, my friends across the aisle have not been willing to agree to that.
Commissioner Malcolm has done a great job helping with our state’s COVID-19 response and arguably helped Minnesota save thousands of lives (compare our fatality rates per 100,000 citizens to our neighbors North and South Dakota, for example). I receive hundreds of emails from local citizens every week, and virtually none mention the Dept. of Health, much less suggest that we prevent our frontline workers from getting these funds so a commissioner could be fired. The people of Minnesota are simply not asking for this firing.
In Minnesota, we care for one another. That is what should be at the forefront of this decision and not partisan politics. Let’s get back to what matters to Minnesota and pay the frontline workers their due – all of them.