After a 15-month hiatus, I am thrilled to announce the Nicollet County Historical Society’s Treaty Site History Center is open. We are excited to welcome you back through our doors.
If you plan to come to explore our exhibits, please note our temporary open hours are Thursday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The Research Center is not yet open for walk-ins, so please make an appointment with our Research Coordinator. Online research services are still available, and we have excellent search materials available on our website.
If you’re stopping by, we want you to know we’re taking precautions to protect our visitors of all ages. Please check our website for a full accounting of our health and safety protocols.
Admission to the History Center gives you access to all of our exhibits. The Treaty Site History Center’s permanent and award-winning exhibit interprets the 1851 Treaty of Traverse des Sioux as a watershed moment in Minnesota history. The consequences for both Dakota people and Euro-Americans are explored through large graphic panels, hands-on activities, and artifacts.
The Treaty Site History Center also has three temporary exhibits on display.
● Educational Excellence: Saint Peter School District 508 lets you take a stroll down memory lane and back to school. Reminisce about your teachers, hot lunches in the cafeteria, FFA, pep fests, cheering on the home team, and much more.
● Our Fort Ridgely exhibit explores and gives voice to the diverse populations that experienced Fort Ridgely. Although only open for fourteen years, Fort Ridgely drastically impacted Minnesota and the American frontier.
● Our newest exhibit opens on Saturday, June 26th. Marian Anderson: Her Artistic Process recognizes this nationally acclaimed artist and displays her unfinished works alongside completed pieces. A self-taught and self-published artist with no formal training, Marian’s legacy continues to live on in her art and the inspiration it brings about in fellow artistic souls. We hope you come away from this exhibit with a motivation to pursue your unique creative talents.
If you’re not ready to visit yet, we invite you to share in these opportunities.
● hiSTORY hangout - If you love talking about history, please join us for hiSTORY hangout, a free, online discussion group about local history topics. Each hangout will take place on the second Monday of each month at 10:00 a.m. July’s topic is the Five Governors from St. Peter. More for information and a link to join, please visit our website.
● Visit the NCHS Online Catalog - Researchers can explore some of the Nicollet County Historical Society’s cataloged collections online. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Contact the Research Coordinator at research@nchsmn.org or 507-934-2160.
● Find us on Facebook - Our history is full of little tidbits that haven’t made it into our exhibits yet. What are they? Check out our Facebook pages to find out!
Thank you for your continued support and patience over the past few months. We appreciate everyone who helps keep Nicollet county’s history alive, and we look forward to seeing you explore your history again.
For more information about the Nicollet County Historical Society, visit our website at nchsmn.org, or follow us on Facebook (@nchsmn), Twitter (@nchshistory), and Instagram (@nchsmn).