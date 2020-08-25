Got Garbage? Of course you do. Well most of us do … But how to dispose of it and where to take it can be challenging, especially during a pandemic.
My first tip is that your garbage does not go in our local recycling bins. Our cameras are finally working and ya'll look great, but the shingles, furniture, house siding, lawn chairs, car bumpers and landscape materials are not so great. Your furniture can go to a local thrift store or try a curb alert along with your kids' toys, clothes, etc.
If you have a large load of materials to dispose of, you can bring it to LJP in upper North Mankato, the Ponderosa landfill out by the Rapidan dam or the Waste Management transfer station 4 miles south of Le Sueur off County road 36. I know this process can take some time and money to do the right thing, but there is also a cost to illegal dumping as well.
Another tip I would like to share is that we have two household hazardous waste collections coming up in September and one in October. You can dispose of old paints, stains, garden chemicals, agricultural chemicals, cleaners, used oil, old gas, light bulbs and batteries at these collections all for free, as long as it is from your house and not business waste. We will be in Arlington on Sept. 10 , Montgomery on Sept. 24, and St. Peter on Oct. 17. Watch your local papers for more details and times.
We will also have one last multi Tri-County Solid Waste fall cleanup collection on Oct. 10 at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter; you can bring TVs, electronics, appliances, tires and mattresses and box springs. If you have to get rid of your TV or appliances sooner, then you can take them to GreenTech Recycling in Mankato during business hours.
Let us review our recycling tips as we head in to the fall cleaning season. The first rule to remember is that just because it's plastic does not mean that it is recyclable. Most of your kids' toys are not recyclable, no swimming pools (hard or soft plastic), no plastic slides, swings, totes or jungle gyms go in the recycling.
Our second rule: just because your plastic has a recycle symbol on it does not mean it is recyclable. Please recycle your food and beverage containers that have a No. 1, 2 or 5 on it; the rest of your plastic goes in the garbage.
Demand for glass has increased during the pandemic; I have heard that there is a shortage of canning jars in some areas. Please recycle your glass food or beverage bottles. Do not recycle your window glass or the family fish tank — this kind of glass goes in the garbage. Metals are always needed; please recycle your food and beverage containers that are tin, aluminum or steel. Big items, like your car bumper, doors, heavy metal fence post, should be taken to a salvage yard and not placed in the recycle bins.
And lastly, our cardboard and paper. Cardboard is still in high demand with the Amazon effect going on, so we need the paper fibers to be recycled but we do not want paper shredding in the recycling bin, no paper plates, no food wrap, and no paper towels. Other big no-no's are batteries, plastic bag films, Styrofoam, needles, face masks, gloves, string lights or cords or hazardous waste.
For more information about recycling and disposal options, check out our local county websites or the Tri-County site, all good places to start, or call us at 507-381-9196 for your disposal and recycling options. Stay safe and recycle smart!