February is Heart month and a great time to evaluate your own heart health.
According to the National Health, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), about 11% of American adults have been diagnosed with heart disease and nearly 650,000 Americans die each year. Heart disease is a broad term that encompasses various types of diseases that can affect the heart such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, stroke, heart failure and more.
Although there are many risk factors that we can’t control such as age, gender, ethnicity and family history, there are many we can. One of the most important changes you can make for your health is decrease your risk for chronic disease, such as heart disease, by controlling your risk factors.
The controllable risk factors include tobacco use, physical inactivity, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, cholesterol levels, and stress. Here is how you can improve each risk factor:
• Tobacco Use: Eliminate any tobacco use. Talk to your doctor about inexpensive and sometimes free resources available for you. This is by far one of the most important steps to decreasing your risk for heart disease.
• Physical Inactivity: slowly start to increase your physical activity. Start parking further away in the parking lot, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, or start an exercise routine.
• High Blood Pressure: Regular monitoring of your blood pressure is a great way to track your heart health. Your blood pressure will be taken at doctor appointments, or can be done at home with a machine. If you currently have high blood pressure and managing it with lifestyle change or medications be sure to stay compliant with your treatment. If your blood pressure is regularly higher than 120/80 talk to your doctor about what steps are best for you to help manage it.
• Obesity: Carrying excess weight, especially in the abdomen, can increase your risk for heart disease. Losing just 5-7% of your current weight can improve blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol.
• Diabetes: Having uncontrolled blood sugar can cause extra stress on your arteries. Be sure to talk to your doctor about your blood sugar or A1c and a plan to keep them under control.
• Cholesterol levels: Elevated LDL cholesterol numbers increase the risk for plaque build-up in your arteries increasing your risk for a heart attack. By managing your cholesterol levels with a healthy lifestyle, and medication if necessary, can decrease your risk for such cardiac events
• Stress: Stress is normal, but if we are unable to manage our stress in a healthy way we increase our blood pressure, cortisol and adrenaline levels. These put extra stress on our vessel walls. Finding a healthy way to manage our stress through professional help or various techniques like meditation or exercise can greatly improve your ability to manage stress.
These risk factors can be managed through healthy lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy diet, increasing physical activity, and discussing your health with your primary physician. There’s no better time to decrease your risk for heart disease than now!