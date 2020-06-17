To editor:
Dear Jeff Brand,
You are going into legislative session. As a voting constituent of yours, I am requesting the following of you:
• Rescind the governor’s emergency powers or executive orders as they relate to COVID-19.
- His action and orders are a restriction of our liberties and freedoms granted under the United States Constitution.
- His actions and orders are in conflict with the MN Constitution and the recognition of the premise of checks and balances within the three branches of government. There is a legal case filed on this basis.
- The data has not and continues to not support a one size fits all approach to COVID-19 for most of southern Minnesota and particularly Nicollet and Blue Earth counties. We have extremely low rates of positive tests and hospitalizations on a per hundred thousand basis compared to the Twin Cities.
- The resulting local and state-wide economic damage is substantial and unless we quickly eliminate the restrictions on businesses it will have a long term impact on the ability of businesses to recover. It will substantially impact the generation of income and sales taxes local and state government depend on.
• Reduce the bonding bill to the amount and project list put forth by the Senate. The economic damage to the state revenues does not support taking on repayments at the level suggested with a $2 billion bond.
• Consider positive economic measures to jump start the state’s economy. Suggested opportunities for the period of July 1 to Aug. 31:
- A moratorium on hotel and restaurant taxes.
- Reduce the state sales tax by 50%.
- Provide a tax credit for businesses that reach full employment by the end of the summer.
- Suspend the collection of unemployment taxes.
- Reduce the tax on gasoline and diesel fuel by 50%.
Note: I fully realize these reduce the state’s revenues and put more pressure on addressing the budget but I am confident the positive impact of accelerating the return to normal state economy will outweigh the reduction in revenue. These measures must be coupled with a complete relaxation of the restrictions currently or planned as a result of COVID-19.
Mark Wright
North Mankato