Though the pandemic continues to be an incredibly high priority for our work in the Minnesota House, the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25 threw the issue of policing and criminal justice reform into the national spotlight. This resulted in protests that continue to this day in America. With eyes on Minnesota, my colleagues in the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus stepped up with a series of common sense solutions brought on by their shared expertise and the experience of groups that have for too long been left out of the conversation when it comes to reforming public safety.
Despite putting forth a comprehensive package of reforms in good faith, the Minnesota Police Accountability Act was largely ignored by Republicans in the Minnesota Senate. I scheduled phone conversations with area leadership in our law enforcement communities that included my colleagues Rep. Jack Considine and Sen. Nick Frentz, so we could all hear the same concerns and so that we could ask the important questions together. Ultimately, the June 2020 legislation was not adopted. The continued advocacy and calls for action across this district and across Minnesota ensured that we returned to the Capitol for the July special session with a reaffirmed commitment to deliver a bipartisan bill on police accountability measures to Gov. Tim Walz.
An updated version of the Minnesota Police Accountability Act was signed into law on July 23. The law consists of three different acts.
The Reclaiming Community Oversight Act includes measures such as a prohibition on “warrior training,” a ban on choke holds, arbitration reform, requiring the duty to intercede, data collection and regulatory reform – including reforms to the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board and the creation of a new advisory council with citizen voices. The Reforming Accountability Act includes investigatory reform measures and reforms to the use of force. The Re-imagining Public Safety Act contains solutions such as mental health and autism training, public safety peer counseling debriefing, and extension of training funds for the POST Board until 2024.
I'd like to thank the police chiefs, county sheriffs, county attorneys, and many more that took my call or that sent me emails since May 25. Many of them were deeply impacted by the George Floyd video and shared that morale had dropped sharply since the tragedy occurred. They shared their interest in a policing reform process that led to due process and accountability for everyone. I appreciated their views that helped guide me in my voting decisions.
These are substantial first steps, and they modernize Minnesota as a leader in the movement to craft more accountable, responsive, and modern public safety systems. Minnesotans have shown that we will not shy away from the difficult work and conversations that are needed to create a more tolerant state. The Minnesota Police Accountability Act will bring about needed change however there remains more work to be done. Whether it’s public safety or public health, I remain committed to working towards a more just and equitable Minnesota.