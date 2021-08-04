To the editor:
I appreciate Councilwoman Bruflat’s recent letter to the Herald explaining her stance on the Pledge of Allegiance. She has an opinion that she has reasonably defended and she has made it known to her constituents.
What she lacks however is respect: respect for those constituents that voted her into office, respect for her fellow councilmembers, and respect for Americans. She doesn’t need to place her hand over her heart and proclaim words she doesn’t believe in but she should stand out of respect for those voters, councilmembers and Americans. We don’t want your false patriotism — nor your patrimony — but we do request respect. You are not shirking your beliefs with the simple gesture of standing. Please, just stand.
Hilde Davenport
St. Peter