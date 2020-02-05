Looking back on my first legislative session as your state representative, I’m proud of the work we were able to accomplish as one of the only divided state legislatures in the nation.
The outcome wasn’t perfect, but we were still able to deliver a budget that adequately funds Minnesota and lays the groundwork for future success, and that is the nature of compromise. After last year’s session, my colleagues and I spent much of the legislative interim working with our communities and building the necessary momentum to successfully pass policies when we return to our work at the Capitol this year. This work focused on sorely-needed infrastructure projects throughout the state, issues left unresolved for last year’s work, and new and evolving policy areas. Last year delivered a balanced budget for Minnesota, and this year we build upon that work.
Alternating from a “budget year” like 2019, 2020 is a “bonding year” at the Minnesota Legislature, when bonding/capital investment work typically takes place, investing in infrastructure projects all over the state. The House Capital Investment Division spent the interim touring across Minnesota, visiting hundreds of proposed sites and projects for state investment.
There are several projects in our area worthy of funding, and I’m thankful Gov. Tim Walz and his administration recognized the importance of investing in Caswell Park and St. Peter’s MSOP campus. The improvements to Caswell Park would be an incredible asset for local and regional sports, and the remodel of St. Peter’s MSOP campus would not only benefit local jobs and safety, but also meet our constitutional duty to improve patient rehabilitation. We’ll be working hard this session to shepherd these investments through the legislative process, and I’m thankful to have the Governor’s Office in our corner.
Another local project that has been at the forefront of my efforts at the Capitol has been the critically needed expansion of Hwy. 14. Named one of the deadliest stretches of road in Minnesota, our efforts to improve the highway have been met with varying results.
A portion of the road, from Owatonna to Dodge Center, will see the start of improvements this year, but the fight to improve the section in our community remains. It was troubling that Hwy. 14 and every other Minnesota transportation project was rejected by the United States Department of Transportation BUILD grant program in 2019. I’m committed to lifting the voices of our tireless advocates when working with Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and together, I believe that we can deliver safe roads to our region.
Other important issues this legislative session will be ones that weren’t ultimately resolved last year. My colleagues and I in the Minnesota House passed smart, responsible bills that delivered an emergency insulin supply to diabetics, and established guaranteed paid family and medical leave for Minnesota’s workers. Both efforts were blocked by the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate, but the movements behind these policies did not go away. These and other issues that make Minnesotans healthier and economically stable will see a resurgence at the Minnesota Legislature this year.
If you have any other issues or questions on the legislative process, please feel free to reach out to me or my office. You can contact me at (651) 296-8634, or at rep.jeff.brand@house.mn.