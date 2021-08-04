We all like to share information about our families and happy events in a variety of ways. But, have you ever considered whether you are sharing too much information? Does the amount of information you share leave you vulnerable to fraud or identity theft?
We often share information without immediately recognizing just how much we are sharing with others. Social media posts have become an easy way for people to share details of their personal lives. From vacation pictures to pictures of our children and grandchildren, and even our exercise routines, we are giving everyone snapshots into our lives. While social media is a great way to share interests and life’s important events, you could be sharing too much information.
Privacy Settings: Even with privacy settings set as high as possible, it is impossible to completely control who sees your online activity. For example, if you post a picture with a group of friends and tag the friends in the picture, anyone who is a “friend” of the friend that you tagged can also see your picture. Or what about that picture that was funny in the moment it was taken that gets posted online? You may not want others to see it and ask the friend to remove the picture. While the friend may remove the picture, it is impossible to know how many people already saw the picture or shared it further. Once something is posted online, it is nearly impossible to completely remove it from the internet.
Vacation Pictures: Many people think that posting vacation pictures is relatively harmless. It can be – if you post pictures after you return from your vacation. Posting details of an upcoming vacation or pictures while you are on vacation lets people know that your home is empty. This gives potential thieves a heads-up of when you will be gone.
Facebook Quizzes: Another way we share information, without even realizing it, is by taking quizzes on Facebook. They can be a fun way to pass time and appear harmless, but sometimes the questions that are asked are meant to collect information. Questions such as “What was the first car you owned?” or “What was the name of your first pet?” may seem harmless enough. These questions are not in fact harmless as they often are also common security questions asked by banks, insurance companies, and credit card companies to reset passwords to confirm your identity. In the wrong hands, these answers could leave you vulnerable to having your accounts hacked.
Social media is a great way to showcase our lives. Before posting anything online, ask yourself: Could anyone use this information against me? Is this a picture I’m okay with having my boss (or my friend’s boss) see? While we cannot completely put ourselves in a bubble, by answering these simple questions we can take steps to protect our identity and homes.