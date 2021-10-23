To the editor:
In urging you to vote for the sales tax to pay for a new fire station, I've set out here to satisfy one other huge urge.
I have the urge to tell Gustavus Adolphus College that myself and others feel quite strongly that a $1 million donation to said project would look very good to the community. GAC has sat high on the hill for how many decades now?
I'm not 100% sure, but they may have been here all that time free of property taxes in our community. Most of their employees pay property taxes on their own home. Meanwhile, GAC remains hidden behind the cloak of a church. Thus, they do not have to pay property taxes.
Yet, they are at least partially dependent on city of St. Peter and Nicollet County Emergency Services. Part of these services are exactly what this sales tax is about. And, the fire station is to be constructed about one quarter of a mile from the GAC campus. Meanwhile, all the rest of us likely pay higher taxes each year for these exact services.
Not having any access to or info about the financial well being of GAC, it is mere speculation on my part that they can easily make such a donation. It could and would relieve a lot of town vs. gown animosity that has festered for decades.
I hope I do not hear a lot of feedback laced with all GAC has done for our community. That is not the point and cannot be disputed. But, it has been and remains a very uneven playing field. After all, the homeowners do not have the luxury of not receiving a yearly property tax statement from the county.
My kids and those of friends and family have benefited from the mere existence of GAC. As well, the city of St. Peter has experienced more than a problem or two, resulting from Gustavus. And GAC has been there many times to assist with said problems. This cannot and hopefully will not be disputed by anyone.
Pete J. Rheaume
former mayor
St. Peter