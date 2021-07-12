This August, the Nicollet County Fair will be celebrating its 150th year since beginning in 1871. Now is the time to display your garden produce and strive for that elusive purple Grand Champion ribbon. With some planning, patience, and determination, that winner could be you! Here’s how:
Vegetables should be prepared to keep their high quality of freshness, be of good size and color, and free from mechanical, insect or disease damage. Less soil will adhere to root vegetables if they are dug when the soil is relatively dry. If washing is necessary, soak the roots in cool water, and gently wash. Never scrub with a hard-bristled brush. Vegetables should be free from blemishes caused by insects, diseases, or mechanical injury.
Use a sharp knife or a scissors to make clean, straight cuts when harvesting or trimming vegetables. Do not pull fruits from the vine.
Uniformity should be considered when multiple specimens are required for an exhibit. A good vegetable exhibit is uniform in size, shape, color, maturity, and type. Remember, the biggest doesn’t always mean the best!
Here are a few guidelines for preparing vegetables for exhibit:
Cabbage: Heads should be firm. One or two outer leaves should be left on. Trim stem ¼-inch below the head. Make sure there is no insect damage (holes in leaves, residue from chemical control of insects, or insects themselves – they are the same color as the leaves and disguise themselves quite well.)
Green Beans: Uniform in color, straight, and the same length. Small seeds, not more than half grown, are acceptable. Brush lightly to remove dirt. Do not wash. Leave ½ inch of stem.
Onions: Firm, mature, well-shaped, and thoroughly cured. They should be heavy for their size and over 2 inches in diameter. Harvest early and cure thoroughly. Do not remove outer scales. Do not wash or peel. Leave tops 1 inch above bulb. Trim roots to ¼ inch.
Peppers: Firm with dark color and large for their variety. They should be crisp, heavy, uniform in size and color. Leave ½ to 1-inch stems. They should be free of disease and defects. All specimens should have the same number of lobes. Wipe clean but do not wash.
Potatoes: Uniform in size, shape and color. Do not wash – use soft-bristled brush or soft cloth to remove soil.
Tomatoes: Select firm fruits, heavy, uniform in size and color. Fruits should be ripe, true to variety, and have the stems removed. Clean with soft cloth.
For detailed information check the Division Listings for exhibits in the Nicollet County Fair Premium Book which is available online at nicolletcountyfair.com . Entry days and hours to bring your exhibits to the fair will be listed in the book.
Let’s celebrate this important milestone of our fair and participate with your exhibits to make it a memorable event. Good luck!