Minnesota has six seasons – fall, winter, spring, summer, construction and influenza. Right now it is influenza season and the virus is impacting all 50 states.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has identified influenza as being widespread in Minnesota. Chances are that you or someone you know has or has already had the flu this season. There are ways to protect yourself and others from getting the flu.
First, it’s important to understand what influenza is. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) lists influenza as a respiratory disease affecting the nose, throat and lungs. Symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, extreme tiredness, and body aches. These symptoms can come on suddenly and hinder daily activity. The common cold can include some of these symptoms but will also include a runny or stuffy nose. The stomach “flu” is not influenza. It is caused by a different virus affecting the gastrointestinal system.
To prevent getting or spreading the flu, the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) states the best ways to prevent the flu is to get the flu vaccine, keep hands away from your face (eyes, nose and mouth) and wash hands frequently.
Everyone young and old should wash their hands after using the bathroom, sneezing, coughing, blowing your nose, before eating, when visiting someone who is sick and whenever hands are dirty.
The CDC offers the following guide for proper handwashing: (1) wet hands with warm or cold water and apply soap, (2) lather hands making sure to get the back of the hands and fingers, (3) scrub for 20 seconds (hum the Happy Birthday song twice), (4) rinse and dry with a clean towel or air dry. Use a paper towel to turn off the faucet.
Hand sanitizer is another option if a sink and soap are not available. Liquid and foam sanitizers do reduce the number of germs but they do not eliminate all types of germs. Hand sanitizer should contain 60 percent alcohol to be effective. Apply to the palm of the hand and rub hands together and over the fingers until dry.
Everyone can help prevent the spread of the flu by simply using good hand hygiene. If you, or someone you know is experiencing any flu-like symptoms, do not hesitate to contact your primary care provider or visit Urgent Care at River’s Edge Hospital. Urgent Care at River’s Edge is open Monday – Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday Noon – 4 p.m.
Finally, it is not too late to get a flu shot if you have not gotten one. The influenza season is typically active until April.