To the editor:
Jan. 22 is the anniversary of the United States Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions legalizing abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy. The results have been tragic: 60 million unborn babies denied their right to life across the nation. In Minnesota, about 650,000 unborn baby girls and boys have been put to death.
As a compassionate citizen, you can help build a culture of life in which all innocent life is respected and protected. Join thousands of people at the 2020 MCCL March for Life on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at noon at the State Capitol in St. Paul. Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life will hold its 47th annual March, bringing together families and individuals from across the state to call for legislation protecting women and unborn children.
We must speak up for those who have no voice. We must tell our lawmakers we want laws that defend the most defenseless among us. Help protect life. Come to the Capitol at noon on January 22 and make your voice heard. There is a bus or two stopping for pick up from the Nicollet County Courthouse in St. Peter around 8:30 a.m. These buses drop off people attending the march at the St. Paul's Cathedral in St. Paul for a prayer service, before we march to the state Capitol for "MCCL March for life". Arriving back at the Nicollet County Courthouse in St. Peter around 2:30 p.m. Call Tom Hoehn at 507-381-2544 for reservations and information.
Karen Giesler
St. Peter