From time to time, the city is a recipient of a very substantial gift. When I say the “city” what I really mean is our “community”. Usually these gifts are really intended for use by the entire community and the “city” just happens to be the means to an end.
Next week, the City Council is poised to receive such a gift from the local Masons group. This gift is not only gracious but meets the long-term planning goals for Minnesota Square Park and will provide years of enjoyment for so many people in our community.
Representatives of Nicollet Lodge No. 54 – Saint Peter Freemasons (Masons) approached the city with a desire to donate funds ($50,000) for construction of a permanent shelter in Minnesota Square Park. As required by the city’s donation policy, “Donations with an estimated value of $7,500 or higher must be accepted by the City Council during a regular council meeting.”
The Masons are a regular participant in the St. Peter Fourth of July Old Fashioned Celebration, after which they meet for lunch as a group in the park. In past years, the Masons have set up a tent adjacent to College Avenue for this gathering of 30-40 people, but they are looking to up their commitment to their community.
Working with city staff, the proposal for the donation and building of the shelter was submitted to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Feb. 16. The board recommended approval of the proposed location for the shelter and acceptance of the donation. The council will review it on Monday night.
The Masons are not the only community groups or individuals that have used the city as a way to give back to the community. About two years ago, we received and very large financial gift from Lyle “Bud” Gilbertson to help those kids in need have access to athletic activities. The St. Peter School District also received a gift.
We have seen both big and small gifts, and they are always provided by the donor as a means of making their community better. Trees, benches, scholarships for life guard training, playgrounds, dog parks, and other things both big and small and everything in between have all been on that list.
So hats off to all who think about you and me and our community as they think about giving. We are truly lucky to have so many people that love Saint Peter that want to give to make it even better then when they found it.
Are you a member of one of the many groups that have shared their ideas and resources? If not, would you like to be? How can I help you consider your impact to our collective future? It makes me wonder …