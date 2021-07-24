As a child on summer break, there was nothing more anticipated than the late summer fair season. Like my fellow 4-H members, I worked hard stitching, writing, typing, grooming, and building fair exhibits to showcase my yearlong learning. I remember late nights of work as early as the age of 10 that prepped me for future sleepless college study sessions. The payoff was I walked around the county fair proud.
The fairgrounds were an extension of my home. I zig zagged through the crowds, knowing the shortcuts and back doors for each building. I knew the muddy spots after a day of rain, which I learned the hard way at the age of 7 when I took a corner too fast and wiped out in the mud puddle. The local paper snapped a picture and my teacher had it on the bulletin board at the beginning of second grade. Thanks, Mrs. Asmos!
I spent all day, every day at the fair. I had a fanny pack, the first time they were cool, with my spending money. I carefully calculated what rides and how many milkshakes I could afford. I could tell time in order to meet up with friends, and show up for performances on time. The fair is where I tested and built my independence.
At the age of 12, I moved and found that while there was a new location, the county fair still had the same result. I belonged there. It’s a long tradition of neighbors celebrating their best crops, livestock, goods, crafts and friendships. Thus, people at a fair walk around smiling. We may live miles apart but we are members of this fair community.
Nicollet County Fair is celebrating 150 years. I am new to this fair, but know it will bring up feelings of past fairs. It will be a community for a week that is unique and united. Nicollet County has been doing it for 150 years and I’m hearing wonderful stories of years done well. Annually, fair lovers come together for a jam-packed five days of community and fun. Something many of us are especially craving this year. Whether this will be your first or your 50th fair, just by walking through those fair gates you become part of this community.
My children will be attending the fair for the first time as 4-H members, likely a little bleary eyed from late night finishes on fair exhibits. I am excited for them to create their own county fair memories. I am eager for them to find the shortcuts, find their favorite fair food and performances, and build their confidence. Won’t you join them? The Nicollet County Fair is a place we all belong!