To the editor:
For the last week, the nation has been rocked by rebellions in black communities across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer, and repeatedly-reported brute Derek Chauvin. As a professor who teaches black history at Gustavus Adolphus College, my heart has broken every day as I find myself in conversations with students of all colors, who should be beginning summer vacations but who keep emailing and calling me to help them contextualize and make sense of how things have fallen apart and what the ugly underbelly of Minnesota’s racial history is. Sometimes my students call just to cry.
My light in the dark has been the outpouring of love and righteous anger that has taken shape in the sheer volume of Southern Minnesotans who have taken to the streets to organize and protest on behalf of our state’s black communities. One of these righteously angry faces has been Dan Feehan’s. Though I had to squint to recognize him under his facemask (COVID still rages), I have in fact seen Feehan at both Mankato rallies—Veteran’s Memorial Bridge Rally on Friday, May 29th and at Alexander Park on Sunday, May 31st. Each time, I watched this man listen to speakers, talk to community members, and try to understand the oppression that has harmed black Minnesota for too long. Feehan’s presence assures me of his fundamental decency and dedication to making our state a place where all are valued and protected. Dan Feehan is our Minnesota values, and he is the person we need representing CD-1 in Washington, DC.
Misti Nicole Harper
St. Peter