The holiday shopping season is upon us again. As shoppers look for the best deals, scammers are also looking to take advantage of those shoppers this holiday season. With some items in short supply, due to shortage issues, holiday shoppers need to remain vigilant on what they are buying, who they are buying from, and how they are paying for those purchases.
No matter how you decide to shop – online or in person, here are some tips to avoid being scammed:
• If you are shopping online, research both the seller and the item you are buying. In doing your research, include words such as “complaint” and “scam” to help identify fraudulent sellers.
• Read reviews on both the seller and the item you are buying. While it can be hard to spot real reviews from fake ones, there are some things you can look for in the reviews to help identify which reviews may be real and which may be fake. Those things include spelling errors and grammar misuse, overuse of “I” or “me” pronouns and verbs, and the same phrase repeated in a number of reviews.
• Research the seller’s shipping policies. The Mail, Internet, or Telephone Order Merchandise Rule from the Federal Trade Commission requires sellers to ship items as promised in their ads. If a seller does not promise a time, they must ship your order within 30 days after receiving your name, address, and payment information. If the seller cannot ship the item within the promised time, they must give you a new shipping date, explain the reason for the delay if they cannot give you a new date, and give you a chance to cancel your order for a full refund.
• Make sure you know the refund policies. Is the item returnable? What is the timeframe for any returns? If the item was bought online, who pays the shipping costs for the return, and will you have to pay a restocking fee?
• Pay by credit card when possible. It is easier to dispute a charge when the buyer uses a credit card rather than a using cash or a debit card. Avoid using sellers who want you to pay via wire transfer, gift card, or by cryptocurrency as these charges cannot be disputed. In most cases, a credit card dispute needs to be initiated within 60 days of the date of the credit card bill showing the charge to be disputed.
• Comparison shop when you can to make sure you are getting the best deal. Things to look forinclude price, delivery date, and even discount or coupon codes. However, if the item is listed for a “too good to be true” price from a seller you are not familiar with, and no one else has an offer that is similar, research the seller before you buy or avoid the seller altogether.
• When shopping online, make sure you are shopping and paying over a secure website. To check if a website is secure, look for “https:” or a padlock symbol in the URL line. This means that the company has taken steps to encrypt payment information, making it harder for hackers to gain access.
• Consider signing up for alert notifications from your bank and credit card companies. Many banks and credit card companies are offering alert notifications by text message or email for any charges. Many companies are also allowing these alerts to be customizable, from receiving alerts for only online or telephone charges to receiving alerts for all charges.
• Do not leave packages sitting on your front steps. People looking to steal packages, often referred to as “porch pirates”, are out looking for packages left on doorsteps to steal. If you will not be home, have your packages shipped to a package receiving service, or request a signature upon delivery of your package whenever possible.
Shopping locally helps to avoid these scams, but shopping on line has become a preferred shopping form. If you do fall victim to a shopping scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency. You can also report scams and fraud to the FBI at ic3.gov, the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org/consumer-complaints, and/or to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office at ag.state.mn.us.
Information for this article obtained from AARP, the Better Business Bureau, and the Federal Trade Commission.