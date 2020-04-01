The coronavirus pandemic has changed all our lives in ways that just a few weeks ago we never would have thought possible. We are learning new ways of doing business, going to school, and staying connected. By working together in that new “social distancing” way, we make a difference for each other.
I continue to see many ways that you have stepped up to care for and help one another. Know that what you do matters. There are many different places that many of you get information so let me focus on a few issues that are more local in nature.
Our Wastewater Treatment Plant continues to operate at its normal level, but please don’t make our jobs harder; please dispose of so-called “flushable” wipes, paper towels, tissues and any other non-toilet paper items in your waste basket. Flushing this material will clog the city’s wastewater treatment pumps and your home plumbing.
Curbside recycling and garbage services will continue as normal.
Remember that while park green spaces and trails are open, playgrounds and park restrooms remain closed.
The Economic Development Authority and City Council have established a program for many local businesses that can get them cash to help with their rents, mortgages and utilities. We are fortunate to have the resources in our revolving loan funds to send out what could be almost $1 million in 0% interest loans to our local businesses. While we cannot help every business, this will help many.
River's Edge Hospital has great leadership and care providers. While the rules for visiting have been restricted, the quality of care is fantastic throughout.
Our Recreation Department continues to support families with things like “Story Time” provided over the internet and online book galore.
Minnesota River Valley Transit drivers are delivering Meals on Wheels to seniors in need.
There are so many more examples of great things the city is doing and even more things you, our community members, are doing for one another. For more information on what we are doing, please like us on Facebook or check out our website at www.saintpetermn.gov, but right now, above all else, let’s take care of each other from a distance.
Again, thank you so much for your patience and for supporting one another. Together we will make it through this and become stronger in the process.