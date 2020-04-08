During the current health crisis, Greater Mankato Area United Way has continued to mobilize the caring power of our region and provide essential services. We are working with countless partners, including nonprofits, community leaders and health organizations, to assess the emerging needs in the communities we serve.
Our partner programs and additional community services are more critical than ever. It is essential we continue to work together to ensure our region stays strong and balanced.
The response of our region has been overwhelming. We are grateful to everyone who has reached out and asked how they can help.
The following is helpful information about how to get involved. All links are found on the Greater Mankato Area United Way website at www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/covid-19.
Volunteering and needed items:
Visit www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/needs to view an ongoing, centralized list of emergency needs of regional organizations. Many people cannot safely volunteer at this time; however, please consider volunteering if you are able to help. The webpage also includes needed items, from hygiene supplies to mask donations. Organizations can contact United Way at 507-345-4551 to submit their needs.
Community Response Fund:
On March 20, Greater Mankato Area United Way launched the Community Response Fund in partnership with the Mankato Area Foundation. The goal of this fund is to quickly address emergency needs of community organizations serving people during this crisis. As of April 3, two rounds of grants have been distributed. Recipients include Beyond Brink, Connections Shelter, Feeding Every Baby, Maple River Loaves & Fishes Food Shelf, Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center and more. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the programs receiving funding. To learn more, donate or apply, please visit www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/community-response-fund. You can also call our office at 507-345-4551.
211 Helpline:
United Way’s 211 helpline provides callers with information on area resources. Residents across Minnesota can call 211, text zip code to 898211 or visit the website/chat at www.211unitedway.org. For information and updates specific to coronavirus, text MNCOVID to 898211. Organizations should update 211 with their current information.
Step Up to Sit:
Babysitters needed! Greater Mankato Area United Way has launched the Mankato branch for Step Up to SIT, a new project aimed at matching healthcare and essential workers with child care during this health crisis. The Step Up to SIT website was recently created by two sisters in Rochester, Minn. We have partnered with the program creators and healthcare partners to bring this resource to the Mankato area. Babysitters participating in Step Up to SIT can volunteer their time or request to be paid. To sign up as a sitter, visit www.StepUpToSit.com/signup and choose Mankato.
Thank you for supporting our region during this time. Please do not hesitate to contact Greater Mankato Area United Way with your questions at 507-345-4551. We are all stronger when we live united.