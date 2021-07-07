The Chamber diplomats are excited to be planning the annual picnic for Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Levee Park.
Wow, in April, as COVID was still winning the war against vaccines, who would have guessed a “normal-looking summer” was just around the corner?
Thanks to everyone for supporting the local business community. So many of you adapted your spending habits to align with businesses’ pivots. Your continued support is very much appreciated.
Rewinding to April, who would have predicted:
• The governor would tell Minnesotans in early May to expect a “very normal-looking summer.”
• The mask mandate would be completely over July 1
• The dial would be turned to allow wide-open events and gatherings of all kinds.
When news of a “normal-looking summer” came, Chamber leaders in early May immediately started planning the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July with the goals of keeping people as safe as possible, promoting businesses, fueling the economy, and not committing expenses that could get lost forever.
Thanks to you, we had a robust parade, amazing picnic in the park, and super fun fireworks show.
Chamber staff is grateful to the Fourth of July Task Force and Board of Directors for making decisions that proved to be really good ones.
We had a full parade at 90 units, and insisted, like every year, that it end in two hours or fewer. To be specific, it went from 10 a.m. to 11:43 a.m., which gave revelers plenty of time to get to the park in time for the National Anthem at noon.
The “Old-Fashioned” adjective lived up to its billing during the picnic in the park, as bands performed, and contests of dance, hula-hoops and limbo carried on.
We reduced the number of food vendors to six, so that no matter what crowd size we would get, we hoped the vendors would sell enough to make it worthwhile. Some of the vendors sold out, while others served continuous lines beyond 3 p.m. We heard downtown did well, because the 90-plus-degree heat had some revelers escaping to the air conditioning of local restaurants.
On the summer slate of splashy events in Minnesota Square Park, the Old-Fashioned Fourth is sandwiched between Ambassadors Blues Fest in June and Rock Bend Folk Festival in September. The smaller music offerings, like jazz in the park, which is beginning this week, are all pieces in the puzzle to make our place great!