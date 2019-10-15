To the editor:
I am writing to encourage all people who are eligible to vote in the upcoming election, to do so. What a fantastic privilege we are afforded in this country!
I would especially like to talk about a candidate for St. Peter City Council, Dustin Sharstrom. I have known Dustin professionally over the last 8 years through his work as a teacher in area districts. Through his position working with students and families, Dustin is able to visualize the unique needs of St. Peter’s residents. He would be a great asset to the city council as he takes on many leadership responsibilities and works with ALL people and for ALL people. Dustin is civic-minded and has a knack for problem solving. When he talks about the community of St. Peter and his vision, he states that he is looking to help St. Peter grow responsibly and to build a viable future for not only this generation but for future generations to come. Support the residents of St. Peter and vote Dustin Sharstrom for City Council. I encourage you to reach out to Dustin personally and see what he has to offer this great city!
Sincerely,
Sarah Mages, MSW, LICSW
Courtland