Community members and businesses are invited to Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2022 Campaign Kickoff and 90th Anniversary Celebration from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Another kickoff will take place 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Shoreland Country Club, just outside St. Peter.
Presented by United Prairie Bank, the kickoff event is free and open to the public. It includes free lunch while supplies last as well as a short program and trivia activities celebrating the history of Greater Mankato Area United Way, which began in Mankato as the Community Chest in 1931.
The organization’s first campaign raised $6,000 for four agencies. It became the United Fund in 1956 and Greater Mankato Area United Way in 1974. Greater Mankato Area United Way merged with St. Peter United Way in 2011 and took on Waseca County in 2015, bringing its total service area to Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Mankato kickoff presenters include 2022 Campaign Chair Melanie VanRoekel of United Prairie Bank, United Way board member Matthew Atwood of Atwood Property Management, and Barb Kaus of Greater Mankato Area United Way.
Businesses are invited to become a “Pacesetter” donor recognized at kickoff by pledging their corporate gift of $500 or more before the event.
Greater Mankato Area United Way will hold kickoffs throughout its service area.