It’s that time of year when we start to think about how we will handle the ice and snow of the Minnesota winter season. While we need to clear sidewalks and driveways for safety’s sake, we also need to be aware of the impacts that deicing materials may have on the landscape.
Even though regular snow removal reduces the potential for slippery conditions, sometimes ice can build-up and create hazards. This is where deicing salts are applied onto icy surfaces to reduce the melting point of water to anywhere from 20°F to -30°F depending on the formulation. This prevents ice from forming.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency identified sodium chloride as the most commonly used product for deicing roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways. A few other deicing chemicals include magnesium chloride, calcium chloride, calcium magnesium acetate and urea.
While deicers clearly improve safety and travel in the winter, it’s important to consider the negative impacts on the surrounding landscape. Deicing salts harms and ultimately may kill plants. Sodium chloride, the most commonly used deicer, causes the most significant plant damage. Symptoms of salt damage on plants include dried up and brown needles and leaves, loss of foliage, buds and branches, as well as premature plant death. Lawn areas, especially along walk or drive edges, may die off and can become bare or weedy. Salts can be absorbed by plant roots, causing dehydration, and salt sprays can burn turf and foliage especially on evergreens. Sodium also causes clay particles in soil to expand, increasing soil compaction, reducing water infiltration, making it hard for roots to grow.
Good maintenance of your sidewalks and driveways can help reduce the need for deicing chemicals. Shovel, scrape and sweep snow often to remove as much snow to prevent ice buildup. Avoid depositing snow onto nearby shrubs as it may contain salts. If needed, apply deicing salts correctly and sparingly to critical areas only. Read the product label and apply the products as directed including at the proper temperature. Make sure to remove the snow first before applying deicers. Spread the salt evenly leaving about 3 inches between salt grains and avoid spilling piles of salt.
You may also consider planting salt-tolerant plants that die back each year for areas along sidewalks, driveways and streets where deicing salts may be used. Consider lawn seed mixes and sod containing salt-tolerant fine fescue grasses.
Don’t plant evergreens along surfaces where deicing salts are used and can kill needles. Plant your trees and shrubs at least 3 feet from driveways and walks where deicing salts are applied. If you live near a roadway, plant your trees and shrubs a minimum of 7 feet from the road where salt spray may occur from street maintenance.
As always, feel free to contact the Extension office with any questions you may have and stay safe out there this winter.