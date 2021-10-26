Trees can experience many stresses during the winter months, including lack of water, sunscald and feeding from wildlife.
Now is the time to fence shrubs and young trees to protect them from animals. Mice, voles, rabbit and deer can cause severe damage to plants in the winter by feeding on twigs, bark, leaves and stems. If wildlife removes the bark completely around the tree and girdles the trunk or stem, it will kill the tree above the damage site.
To reduce damage on plants, start by eliminating protective cover and a desirable nesting environments. Cut grass and fall vegetation short in the late fall near young trees to reduce protective cover for mice and voles that might feed on trunks and stems.
The best overall strategy for protecting your trees and shrubs from animal browsing is to reduce areas of habitat and put up physical barriers to prevent them from getting to your plant. You can protect tree trunks with cylinders of 1/4-inch mesh hardware cloth around the trunk of the tree about 6 inches away from the trunk which can be kept on year-round. For small trees, plastic tree guards are also effective.
It is important to make sure there are no gaps between the bottom of the mesh cylinder and the ground where animals could crawl under the fence. For mice, the cylinder should extend 2 to 3 inches below the ground line and for rabbits the cylinder should extend 18 to 24 inches above the anticipated snow line.
When deer are hungry, there is little that will prevent them from feeding on your plants. You can manage deer by excluding them with fencing that is 8 feet high and well-constructed to prevent them from breaking the fence down or jumping over it. There are various repellents that exist on the market in liquid, granular or powder form to control deer feeding. Most of these repellents need to be reapplied after rain or irrigation.
If your yard has many trees or shrubs to protect, then using screens and wraps may be inefficient and expensive. In these cases, repellents may be a better solution. A repellent is not a poison, it makes plants taste or smell bad to animals to discourage feeding. You can spray or paint repellents on trees and shrubs. One application of a repellent is typically enough for the entire dormant season.
If you have questions about how to protect your trees for winter please feel free to contact your local Extension office.