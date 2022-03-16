When President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan (ARP) into law one year ago this month, it was a much-needed response to a pandemic that by early 2021 had taken hundreds of thousands of lives, stolen millions of American businesses and jobs, and upended families, schools and communities in Minnesota and across the country.
In the year since then, the ARP has armed the nation with the resources needed to help restore the health and economic well-being of millions of struggling Minnesotans who have benefited from free COVID-19 testing and vaccines, from the $1,400 in direct payments to individuals, and the expanded unemployment assistance for those out of work.
It also benefited workers and businesses alike by helping with childcare costs so parents could get back on the job, and it expanded the child tax credit, which not only cut taxes for millions of families, but also cut our child poverty almost in half.
In all, Minnesota received about $8.5 billion from the ARP, which has been invaluable in getting Minnesota back on its feet and helped put our state government on sound financial footing, with a healthy budget surplus projected into the future.
Helping Greater Mankato, St. Peter Area
But part of the untold story of the ARP’s success is that it also helped Minnesota’s hard-hit state and local governments, which during the pandemic had to drastically cut services, reduce public safety efforts, and delay needed infrastructure projects, including broadband, water and sewer upgrades.
The counties in our area of the state greatly benefitted from the ARP. Here’s how:
Blue Earth County was allocated $13 million in ARP funding, with $5 million covering revenue that was lost during the pandemic. The funds also include more than $3 million for local housing, and roughly $1 million each for Water Quality Projects, Human Services, expanding Broadband services, and Cyber Security.
Nicollet County received $800,000 in ARP funds that will allow it to purchase a property in Saint Peter that will become a much-needed Adult Mental Health Facility. Addressing access to Adult Mental Health care is an important priority of our area, and a specific legislative priority of mine this session in St. Paul.
Le Sueur County will receive a total of $5.6 million in ARP funding. Of that, $3.8 million will be used to remodel a currently vacant jail building for use by county public health staff. The upgrade will improve overall public access to county services. About $1 million will go to bolstering the county operations budget, and an additional $375,000 will cover shortfalls in the county roads budget. The ARP funding will also help provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for public health staff, cover local fire department fees, and extend volunteer pay for local vaccination clinics.
The ARP has already done much to help Minnesota get through the health and economic crisis the pandemic brought to our state. The benefits of the plan have been widespread and have helped virtually every community across our country and our state, including the significant benefits being realized in southern Minnesota and in the Greater Mankato and St. Peter region.
I should note I was proud to see Minnesota’s U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, as well as all four Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives from our state vote in favor of the bill. Their work to respond to the needs of our state and our nation will be felt for years to come in the form of jobs, economic development and added economic resiliency.