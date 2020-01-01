A good “Dust Up”… That is what one of my older, well-seasoned councilors used to say about a disagreement at a meeting. He would say, ”Now that was a good dust up.”
I can still hear him say it in that deep baritone voice from the end of the table as he leaned forward …“Now that was a good dust up”. That friend and councilor I mention was never one to back away from a good “dust up”.
He would talk to me after the meeting about the value or sometimes the lack of value in the “dust up” depending on how it happened. I think it is important to point out the how it happened part. A good dust up was a disagreement about something, not the flashy someone calls someone stupid, or some other less than kind name but an impassioned, civil discussion about facts, focused on goals, coming to a solution that most can agree to.
That’s a “good dust up”. A meeting where feelings are stepped on, where nasty words are exchanged, when people leave knowing nothing was accomplished but an argument, where decisions are made by the loudest voice, and where understanding and consensus building were not part of the discussion was a “bad dust up”.
As communities govern themselves, through their elected officials, it is sometimes fun to see a bad dust up, watch the crash, see the mayhem that ensues, view the argument like it is a drama or a TV comedy. But my councilor knew that bad dust up was not good for the organization or his community. He knew that heated arguments rarely solved things for the long term and even more rarely provided the best solutions.
A “good dust up” helped issues come to a conclusion, helped people, passionate about their position, get their ideas out on the table which ultimately leads to greater understanding and better governance. Better governance is what he was after, not entertainment value. He knew that he wanted a better community and so did the people who elected him. They didn’t want a sideshow.
As we all try to do what we can to make our little corner of the world better a good dust up might be just what is needed from time to time. It makes me wonder …